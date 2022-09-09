Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 760,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382,572 shares during the quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $15,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.27. 1,992,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,000,374. The firm has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3907 per share. This represents a yield of 21.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

