VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.18.

VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.79% of VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.