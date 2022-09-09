Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 763.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 841,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743,743 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $213,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.87. The stock had a trading volume of 876 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,102. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

