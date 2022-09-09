Vanilla (VNL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,169.00

Vanilla (VNL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Vanilla has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vanilla has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00095450 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00030363 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076057 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00022535 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001516 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00033456 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.