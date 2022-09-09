Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VTWRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vantage Towers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vantage Towers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTWRF opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Vantage Towers has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

