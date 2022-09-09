Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$547.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $558.28 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.17-$4.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.20.

NYSE:VEEV traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.36. The company had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,138. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $327.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.94.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total transaction of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 274.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

