Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Therese M. Vaughan Sells 932 Shares

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.04. 492,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 140.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

