Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Veritiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.85. 115,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritiv

About Veritiv

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.