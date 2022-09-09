Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.50-$21.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:VRTV traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.85. 115,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,021. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.11. Veritiv has a 1-year low of $79.95 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average of $128.13.
Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.
Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).
