Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.77. Vertex shares last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 884 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Vertex Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,919.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,109,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock valued at $39,657,592. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vertex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,095,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vertex by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,167,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 292,055 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Vertex by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vertex by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

