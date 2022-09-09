VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 110.12 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33). Approximately 437,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 388,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.50 ($1.32).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £460.52 million and a P/E ratio of 12.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 111.15.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

In other news, insider Bernard J. Bulkin purchased 18,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £19,999.10 ($24,165.18).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

