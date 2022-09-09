Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.88. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 6,113 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $39,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $323,641. 52.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
