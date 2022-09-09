Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Shares Gap Up to $3.68

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.68, but opened at $3.88. Vicarious Surgical shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 6,113 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $538.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $39,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,572 shares of company stock worth $323,641. 52.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.