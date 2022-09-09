Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

VSCO traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,303. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $65.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 140,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

