VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.8%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 499 ($6.03) and last traded at GBX 499 ($6.03). 203,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 196,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 503 ($6.08).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 494.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.74. The stock has a market cap of £813.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.02.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

