Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Financial Survey

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Drinks Americas and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Drinks Americas
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vintage Wine Estates
|3.32%
|5.05%
|2.39%
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Drinks Americas
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Vintage Wine Estates
|$220.74 million
|1.50
|$9.87 million
|0.06
|90.85
Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.
Volatility & Risk
Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Drinks Americas and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Drinks Americas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vintage Wine Estates
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%.
Summary
Vintage Wine Estates beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Drinks Americas
Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.
About Vintage Wine Estates
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.
