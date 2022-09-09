Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Financial Survey

Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Drinks Americas alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Drinks Americas and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates 3.32% 5.05% 2.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $220.74 million 1.50 $9.87 million 0.06 90.85

This table compares Drinks Americas and Vintage Wine Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vintage Wine Estates has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Volatility & Risk

Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Drinks Americas and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vintage Wine Estates 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of 12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 129.36%.

Summary

Vintage Wine Estates beats Drinks Americas on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drinks Americas

(Get Rating)

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R. Cohn Winery. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Drinks Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drinks Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.