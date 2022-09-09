Virtue Poker Market Capitalization Achieves $973,202.79 (VPP)

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. Virtue Poker has a market capitalization of $973,202.79 and approximately $6,039.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.77 or 0.00797916 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.88 or 0.00789053 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015380 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020122 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
About Virtue Poker
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
