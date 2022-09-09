Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
VGI opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07.
About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
