Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

VGI opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

