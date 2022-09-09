Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.4% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
