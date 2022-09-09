Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.96. 107,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $387.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

