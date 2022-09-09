Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 52,322 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.89.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81.

Get Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Company Profile

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.