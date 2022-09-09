Warren Gouk Sells 34,449 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,110,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,772,093. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 68,904 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $482,328.00.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LFST stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.30. 22,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,839. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $209.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,328,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 226.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also

