Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 236.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 2,268.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 299,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,053,000 after acquiring an additional 287,239 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Waste Management by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 169,857 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.46. 60,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,681. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average is $158.27. The stock has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Stories

