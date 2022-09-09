Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target Cut to C$5.75 by Analysts at Cormark

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

TSE WBR traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.41. 7,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,047. The company has a market cap of C$158.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92. Waterloo Brewing has a 12-month low of C$3.85 and a 12-month high of C$7.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

