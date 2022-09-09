WebDollar Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. WebDollar has a total market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $78,529.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lung Protocol (L2P) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About WebDollar
WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,646,522,371 coins. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
WebDollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for WebDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WebDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.