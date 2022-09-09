Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Weibo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CLSA decreased their price target on Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Weibo from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.88.

WB opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. Weibo has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

