Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 309,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,294,334 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $19.73.

WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

