West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %

WFG stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.32 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after buying an additional 98,884 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WFG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

