West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st.
West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %
WFG stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $102.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.79.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.32 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on WFG. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
