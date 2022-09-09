West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:WFG opened at C$108.99 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$89.95 and a one year high of C$132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

