West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Increases Dividend to $0.39 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2022

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFGGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.394 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE:WFG opened at C$108.99 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$89.95 and a one year high of C$132.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$124.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Dividend History for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.