West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Up 0.8%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.23 and last traded at $83.07. 145,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,123% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

West Fraser Timber Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.01.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.