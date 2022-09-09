West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,412,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $313.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,630. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $315.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

