WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,468.14

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,468.14 ($17.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,474.63 ($17.82). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,394.50 ($16.85), with a volume of 242,846 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WH Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

Get WH Smith alerts:

WH Smith Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,429.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,467.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WH Smith Company Profile

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

(Get Rating)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.