Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.63

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.63 ($4.50) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.04). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.11), with a volume of 68,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Wincanton Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £430.21 million and a PE ratio of 907.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 362.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 372.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

