Winslow Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,829,743 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,237 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $627,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Shares of V stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.09. 71,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,206. The company has a market capitalization of $385.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

