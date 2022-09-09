Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $12.45 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Winslow Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,084,067 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 13,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.24. 6,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.