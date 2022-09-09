Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $251.46 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,775,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 763,908 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 0.95% of CoStar Group worth $251,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,754,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,714. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52 and a beta of 0.93.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.38.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

