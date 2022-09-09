Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $359.72 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Winslow Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,832 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.6% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $359,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,899. The stock has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

