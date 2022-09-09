Winslow Capital Management LLC Invests $299.62 Million in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 904,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,619,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Abiomed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the first quarter valued at $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 236.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABMD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,984. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $379.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

