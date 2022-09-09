Winslow Capital Management LLC Purchases 108,544 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 795,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,544 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 1.9% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of ServiceNow worth $442,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $14.38 on Friday, reaching $465.15. 16,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $488.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 495.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

