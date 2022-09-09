Winslow Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 337,616 shares during the quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Parker-Hannifin worth $212,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,488. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.62. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

