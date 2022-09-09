WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.5% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.40. 9,279 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.16.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.89.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

