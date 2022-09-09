Wlliam Hindmarsh Sells 1,689,970 Shares of Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Stock

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating) insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total value of £6,759,880 ($8,168,052.20).

Shares of BOTB stock opened at GBX 438 ($5.29) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 432.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.23 million and a P/E ratio of 1,011.36. Best of the Best PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 350 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 760 ($9.18).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, gadgets/technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

