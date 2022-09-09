WOM Protocol (WOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and $2.72 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0436 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00071183 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005809 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005090 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00083989 BTC.

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

