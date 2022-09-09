Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CFO Mark D. Hartman Sells 5,300 Shares

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Woodward Stock Performance

WWD stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.14.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $1,776,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 181.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 17.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 16,864 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $837,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.