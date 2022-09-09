Wsfs Capital Management LLC Acquires 498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,320,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

IVE stock opened at $143.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.02. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

