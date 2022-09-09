Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 1,171 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 264.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $109.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

