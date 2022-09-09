Wsfs Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

SCHY opened at $21.51 on Friday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $26.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76.

