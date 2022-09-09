Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IJK stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

