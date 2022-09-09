Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,703,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,580,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

