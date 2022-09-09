Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 2,822 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,532,000 after acquiring an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,149,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 24,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.69. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.