Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.