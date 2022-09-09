Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.61 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.79.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.