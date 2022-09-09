Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,657 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $9,112,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 365,148 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 80,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.71. The stock has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

